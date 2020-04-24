UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Exceeds 8,700 - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Belarus has confirmed 751 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase, over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that the total number of infected people increased to 8,773.

"Overall, 8,773 people have tested positive for COVID-19," the ministry said.

In addition, three coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Belarus over the given period, so the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 63.

Almost half of all cases ” more than 4,000 ” were detected in Minsk, the capital of the country.

Deputy Health Minister of Belarus Elena Bogdan said on Friday that Avigan, an experimental drug for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, would soon be delivered to Belarus.

"Today, we use everything that the world has to offer to treat our patients. Next week ... we are expecting the delivery of the experimental drug Avigan, we already have the drug called Immard," Bogdan said during a briefing.

The deputy minister also thanked 25 people recovered from COVID-19 for donating their plasma, which is used for treating coronavirus-infected people in critical condition.