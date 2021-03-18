UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Record 90,303 to Over 11.69Mln - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 90,303 to 11,693,838 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 2,648 to 284,775 people within the same period of time.

More than 10.28 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 84,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease and more than 2,800 fatalities.

Brazil comes second both in terms of the number of confirmed cases and fatalities, following the United States with over 29.59 million COVID-19 patients and more than 537,000 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 121 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.67 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.