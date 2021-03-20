UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Record 90,570 to Over 11.87Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 90,570 to 11,871,390 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 2,815 to 290,314 people within the same period of time.

More than 10.38 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 87,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease and more than 2,700 fatalities.

Brazil comes second both in terms of the number of confirmed cases and fatalities, following the United States with over 29.72 million COVID-19 patients and more than 540,000 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 122.09 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.69 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.