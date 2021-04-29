UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by About 80,000 to Over 14.52Mln - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 79,726 to 14,521,289 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 3,163 to 398,185 people within the same period of time.

More than 13.09 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 574,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 149.15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.14 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.