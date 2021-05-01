UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Over 68,000 to More Than 14.65Mln - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 68,333 to 14,659,011 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,595 to 403,781 people within the same period of time.

More than 13.19 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 69,000 new coronavirus cases, with 3,001 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 575,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 150.87 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.17 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.