UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Over 78,000 to Over 15.08Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 78,886 to 15,082,449 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,165 to 419,114 people within the same period of time.

More than 13.64 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 73,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,550 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 580,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 156.32 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.26 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.