UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 82,039 To Over 15.89Mln - Ministry Of Health

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:30 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 82,039 to Over 15.89Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 82,039 to 15,894,094 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,403 to 444,094 people within the same period of time.

More than 14.38 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 79,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,641 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 588,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 165.11 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.42 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

