UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 67,467 To Over 16.34Mln - Ministry Of Health

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 67,467 to Over 16.34Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 67,467 to 16,342,162 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,245 to 456,674 people within the same period of time.

More than 14.78 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 80,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,398 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 593,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 168.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Same Brazil United States March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

4 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

5 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

4 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

4 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.