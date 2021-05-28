UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 67,467 to Over 16.34Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 67,467 to 16,342,162 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,245 to 456,674 people within the same period of time.

More than 14.78 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 80,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,398 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 593,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 168.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.