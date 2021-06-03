UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 95,601 To Over 16.72Mln - Ministry Of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 95,601 to 16,720,081 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,507 to 467,706 people within the same period of time.

More than 15.16 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 78,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,408 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 595,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 171.34 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.68 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

