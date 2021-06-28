UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 33,704 To Over 18.42Mln - Ministry Of Health

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 33,704 to Over 18.42Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,704 to 18,420,598 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Sunday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 739 to 513,474 people within the same period of time.

More than 16.61 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 64,134 new coronavirus cases, with 1,593 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 603,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 180.94 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.91 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

