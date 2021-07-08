UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 54,022 to Over 18.9Mln - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 54,022 to 18,909,037 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,648 to 528,540 people within the same period of time.

More than 17.35 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 62,504 new coronavirus cases, with 1,780 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 606,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 184.86 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.99 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.