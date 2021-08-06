UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 40,054 To Over 20.06Mln - Ministry Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:30 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 40,054 to Over 20.06Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 40,054 to 20,066,587 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,099 to 560,706 people within the same period of time.

More than 18.84 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 40,716 new coronavirus cases, with 1,175 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 615,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 200.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.26 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Same Brazil United States March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

4 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

4 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

4 hours ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

4 hours ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

4 hours ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.