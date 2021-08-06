UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 40,054 to Over 20.06Mln - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 40,054 to 20,066,587 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,099 to 560,706 people within the same period of time.

More than 18.84 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 40,716 new coronavirus cases, with 1,175 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 615,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 200.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.26 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.