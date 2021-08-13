UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 39,982 to Over 20.28Mln - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 39,982 to 20,285,067 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,148 to 566,896 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.15 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 32,443 new coronavirus cases, with 975 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 619,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 205.27 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.33 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.