UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 33,933 to Over 20.31Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,933 to 20,319,000 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 966 to 567,862 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.17 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 39,982 new coronavirus cases, with 1,148 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 619,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 205.89 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.34 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.