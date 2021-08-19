UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 41,714 To Over 20.45Mln - Ministry Of Health

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 03:30 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 41,714 to Over 20.45Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 41,714 to 20,457,897 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,064 to 571,662 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.36 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 37,613 new coronavirus cases, with 1,106 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 624,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 209.07 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.38 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Same Brazil United States March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side ..

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

3 hours ago
 Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Have ..

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

3 hours ago
 Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Ne ..

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afg ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

3 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Governmen ..

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid

3 hours ago
 Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakis ..

Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakistan's support in evacuation ef ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.