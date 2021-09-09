UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 14,430 to Over 20.92Mln - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 14,430 to 20,928,008 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 250 to 584,421 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.96 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 13,645 new coronavirus cases, with 361 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 652,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 222.44 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.59 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.