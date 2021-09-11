UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 15,930 to Over 20.97Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,930 to 20,974,829 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 572to 585,846 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.01 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 30,891 new coronavirus cases, with 753 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 656,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 223.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.61 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.