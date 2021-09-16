UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 14,780 To Over 21.03Mln - Ministry Of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 14,780 to 21,034,610 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 800 to 588,597 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.13 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 13,406 new coronavirus cases, with 731 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 666,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 226.27 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.65 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

