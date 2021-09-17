UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 34,407 to Over 21.06Mln - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 34,407 to 21,069,017 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 643 to 589,240 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.17 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 14,780 new coronavirus cases, with 800 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 669,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 226.96 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.66 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.