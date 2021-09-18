UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 11,202 to Over 21.08Mln - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,202 to 21,080,219 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 333 to 589,573 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.18 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 34,407 new coronavirus cases, with 643 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 671,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 227.48 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.67 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.