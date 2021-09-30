UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 17,756 To Over 21.39Mln - Ministry Of Health

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 17,756 to Over 21.39Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 17,756 to 21,399,546 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 676 to 596,122 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.4 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 15,395 new coronavirus cases, with 793 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 694,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 233.16 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.77 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

