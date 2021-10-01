UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 27,527 to Over 21.42Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 27,527 to 21,427,073 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 627 to 596,749 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.42 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 17,756 new coronavirus cases, with 676 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 696,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 233.62 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.77 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

