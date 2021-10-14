UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 7,852 To Over 21.59Mln - Ministry Of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 7,852 to 21,597,949 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 176 to 601,574 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.74 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 7,359 new coronavirus cases, with 85 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 719,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 239.04 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.87 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

