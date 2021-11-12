UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 15,300 to Over 21.92Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,300 to 21,924,598 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 188 to 610,224 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.13 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,273 new cases, with 280 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 759,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 251.85 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.07 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.