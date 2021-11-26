UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 12,126 to Over 22.05Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,126 to 22,055,238 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 303 to 613,642 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.27 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,930 new cases, with 273 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 775,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 259.91 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.