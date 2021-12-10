UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 9,278 To Over 22.17Mln - Ministry Of Health

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 9,278 to Over 22.17Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 9,278 to 22,177,059 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 206 to 616,457 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.4 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 10,055 new cases, with 233 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 794,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 268.46 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.28 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

