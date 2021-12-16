UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 5,446 to Over 22.2Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 5,446 to 22,201,221 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 301 to 617,271 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 3,826 new cases, with 92 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 802,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 272.13 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.32 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.