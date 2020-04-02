UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises to 6,836 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Brazil has increased by more than 1,000 over the past 24 hours to 6,836, the country's Health Ministry said.

"The number of cases has reached 6,836, the death toll stands at 241," the ministry said on Twitter.

The day before, the ministry said there were 5,717 coronavirus cases and 201 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 823,000 cases of infection have been registered worldwide, with over 40,000 deaths.