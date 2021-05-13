UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 362,727 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) India has confirmed 362,727 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 23,703,665, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 258,317 people, with 4,120 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 19.73 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 348,421 new coronavirus cases, with 4,205 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 32.81 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 160.07 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.32 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.