UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 257,299 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) India has confirmed 257,299 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 26,289,290, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 295,525 people, with 4,194 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 23,07 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 259,591 new coronavirus cases, with 4,209 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 33.08 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 165.87 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.43 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.