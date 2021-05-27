UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 211,298 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) India has confirmed 211,298 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 27,369,093 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 315,235 people, with 3,847 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 24,63 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 208,921 new coronavirus cases, with 4,157 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 33.19 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 168.19 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.