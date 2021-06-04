UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 132,364 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) India has confirmed 132,364 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 28,574,350 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 340,702 people, with 2,713 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 26.59 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 134,154 new coronavirus cases, with 2,887 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 33.32 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 172.02 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.69 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.