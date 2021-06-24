UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 54,069 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) India has confirmed 54,069 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,082,778 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 391,981 people, with 1,321 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 29.06 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 50,848 new coronavirus cases, with 1,358 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 33.57 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 179.53 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.89 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.