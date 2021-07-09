UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 43,393 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) India has confirmed 43,393 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,752,950, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 405,939 people, with 911 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 29.88 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 45,892 new coronavirus cases, with 817 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 33.79 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 185.48 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.