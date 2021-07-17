UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 38,079 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) India has confirmed 38,079 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,064,908, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 413,091 people, with 560 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 30.22 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 38,949 new coronavirus cases, with 542 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 34.05 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 189.47 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.07 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

