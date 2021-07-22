UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 41,383 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) India has confirmed 41,383 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,257,720, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 418,987 people, with 507 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 30.42 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 42,015 new coronavirus cases, with 3,998 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 34.22 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 191.95 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.12 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.