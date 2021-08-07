UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 38,628 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sat 07th August 2021 | 10:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) India has confirmed 38,628 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,895,385, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 427,371 people, with 617 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.05 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 44,643 new coronavirus cases, with 464 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 35.69 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 201.69 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.27 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

