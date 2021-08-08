UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 39,070 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:00 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 39,070 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) India has confirmed 39,070 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,934,455, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 427,862 people, with 491 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.09 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 38,628 new coronavirus cases, with 617 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 35.73 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 202.23 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.28 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World United States March Sunday 2020 Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

10 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

10 hours ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

10 hours ago
 US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible ..

US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible for Resettlement - Reports

10 hours ago
 Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps ..

Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.