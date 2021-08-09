UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 35,499 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) India has confirmed 35,499 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,969,954, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 428,309 people, with 447 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.13 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 39,070 new coronavirus cases, with 491 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 35.76 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 202.67 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.29 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.