UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 32,937 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) India has confirmed 32,937 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,225,513 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 431,642 people, with 417 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.41 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 36,083 new coronavirus cases, with 493 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 36.67 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 207.14 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.36 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.