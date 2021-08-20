UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 36,571 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) India has confirmed 36,571 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,358,829, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 433,589 people, with 540 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.56 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 36,401 new coronavirus cases, with 530 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 37.29 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 209.93 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.4 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

