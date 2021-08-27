UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 44,658 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) India has confirmed 44,658 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,603,188, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 436,861 people, with 496 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 31.82 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 46,164 new coronavirus cases, with 607 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 38.38 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 214.57 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.47 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.