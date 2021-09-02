UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 47,092 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:10 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 47,092 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) India has confirmed 47,092 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 32,857,937, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 439,529 people, with 509 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.02 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 41,965 new coronavirus cases, with 460 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 39.39 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 218.37 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.54 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World United States March 2020 Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2021

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

10 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

11 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.