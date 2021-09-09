UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 43,263 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) India has confirmed 43,263 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,139,981, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 441,749 people, with 338 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.3 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 37,875 new coronavirus cases, with 369 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 40.45 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 222.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.59 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.