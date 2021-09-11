UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 33,376 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 33,376 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) India has confirmed 33,376 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,208,330, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 442,317 people, with 308 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.37 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 34,973 new coronavirus cases, with 260 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 40.86 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 223.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.61 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World United States March 2020 Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EV ..

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EVMs usage

9 hours ago
 254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

9 hours ago
 NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Buildi ..

NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Building After Telephone Threat - Sp ..

9 hours ago
 Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manches ..

Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manchester Hotel - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.