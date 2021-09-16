UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 30,570 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) India has confirmed 30,570 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,347,325, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 443,928 people, with 431 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.56 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 27,176 new coronavirus cases, with 284 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 41.53 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 226.35 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.65 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

