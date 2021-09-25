UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 29,616 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) India has confirmed 29,616 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,624,419, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 446,658 people, with 290 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.87 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 31,382 new coronavirus cases, with 318 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 42.85 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 231.11 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.73 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

