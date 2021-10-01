UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 26,727 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:10 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 26,727 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) India has confirmed 26,727 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 33,766,707, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 448,339 people, with 277 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.04 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 23,529 new coronavirus cases, with 311 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 43.45 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 233.71 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.78 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

