UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 18,987 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) India has confirmed 18,987 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,020,730, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 451,435 people, with 246 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.36 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 15,823 new coronavirus cases, with 226 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 44.68 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 239.12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.87 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.