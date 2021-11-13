UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 11,850 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) India has confirmed 11,850 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,426,036, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 463,245 people, with 555 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.82 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,516 new coronavirus cases, with 501 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 46.98 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 252.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.08 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.